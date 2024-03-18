Patrick Mahomes once again led the Kansas City Chiefs to the promised land in 2024, winning his second straight Super Bowl ring and third overall. Now, the goal is to accomplish something no NFL team has ever done before: win three championships in a row.

The Chiefs know surrounding Mahomes with more talent is crucial to do that, which is why they landed free agent wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. The deal was reported last week, but the team made it official on Monday.

“Hey Chiefs Kingdom, Hollywood Brown here, excited to be here, excited to get to work, let’s go for this three-peat!,” the 26-year-old said in a video shared by the Chiefs on social media.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the terms of Brown’s agreement with the Chiefs is a one-year, $7 million deal worth up to $11 million. Speaking to reporters for the first time as a Chief, the wideout said he turned down money to play at Arrowhead.

Hollywood Brown can’t wait to play next to Mahomes at Chiefs

“When the Chiefs are interested in you, you gotta take a look at them… I can go get some money at other places, but at the end of the day, it’s about winning,” Brown said, via KC Sports Network.

The Florida native was selected 25th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, spending three seasons with the team before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2022.

Now, he joins a team needing help at the position as rookie wideout Rashee Rice proved to be the only reliable target from the WR room for Mahomes in 2023. Teaming up with the two-time MVP is a big reason Brown chose the Chiefs in free agency.

“You want to play with somebody that’s going to bring the best out of you, that’s going to push your game to the next level,” Brown said. “And I feel like he’s definitely one of those type of guys. The arm talent, the deep arm talent, it speaks for itself. What can’t he do? He can extend plays, whatever he’s got to do to win the game. … Those are qualities and traits of a guy you want to play for.”

Mahomes approves Brown’s arrival

When asked about it during an appearance on ESPN ahead of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current’s season opener at the brand-new CPKC Stadium, Mahomes made it clear how highly he thinks of Brown.

“He just brings a ton of dynamic playmaking ability in, I think just being able to a guy like that who’s ready to come in and work and to be hungry, I’ve already talked to him there will be a lot of throwing sessions in our future, we’re going to try to keep this thing rolling. We’ll try to go back to that Super Bowl again,” Mahomes said.

Brown boasts 313 catches for 3,644 receiving yards along with 28 touchdowns in five NFL seasons. Only time will tell whether he can boost those numbers now that he’ll be playing for the reigning champs.