After winning the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs are already thinking in another championship run. That’s why, Andy Reid and the team’s front office are trying to help Patrick Mahomes surrounding him with as much talent as possible.

In this scenario, the Chiefs have been very active in free agency. Chris Jones received a four-year, $95 million contract extension, L’Jarius Sneed got the non-exclusive franchise tag and Drue Tranquill also has a new deal to stay.

It’s important to remember that, in NFL history, no team has won the Super Bowl in three consecutive years. Not even the New England Patriots led by Tom Brady. So, if Mahomes achieves that feat, this dynasty might be the greatest one ever.

Kansas City Chiefs sign a new wide receiver

Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown will sign a one-year, $11 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. The wide receiver could be a huge threat with Patrick Mahomes in charge as he’s been always known for his tremendous speed.

After Marquez Valdes-Scantling was released, Brown should become No.2 on the depth chart just behind Rashee Rice. Marquise is only 26-years old and has played with teams like the Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals.

Who is the new receiver of the Kansas City Chiefs?

Although his numbers haven’t met the expectations, Marquise Brown is a first-round talent as he was recruited by the Baltimore Ravens with the No.25 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

If Brown fulfills his potential, the Chiefs could have a very dangerous offense using him alongside Rice and Travis Kelce. Furthermore, with almost every defensive star coming back, Mahomes will have a real shot at a third consecutive title.