In recent weeks, rumors have grown stronger about Taylor Swift potentially performing at Super Bowl LX. However, the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has a backup plan ready in case the multi-award-winning singer can’t do it.

After her appearance on the New Heights podcast with her fiancé Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift dropped multiple hints about possibly performing at the next Super Bowl.

The NFL is set to unveil the artist before the end of September. Nevertheless, the league already has a Plan B in case Swift turns down the opportunity to perform at Levi’s Stadium for the season finale.

Who is the artist that could perform at Super Bowl LX?

Due to her relationship with Travis Kelce, many fans believe Taylor Swift will eventually headline a Super Bowl halftime show. Rumors even suggest she might do so in the 2026 edition.

The NFL has yet to confirm who the artist will be for this year’s halftime show. While Swift remains the strongest candidate, reports indicate the league may also have another star in mind.

According to Page Six, via Sports Business Journal, British singer Adele has been approached by the NFL for the gig. She was reportedly considered for Super Bowl LI but turned down the offer at the time.

“First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl,” Adele said in 2016, via PageSix.com. “I mean, that show is not about music. I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.”

When will the Super Bowl LX halftime show be announced?

The NFL usually announces the halftime show in mid-September, which has already passed. Most likely, the league will reveal the artist next week or, at the latest, in early October.