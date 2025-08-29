Chiefs’ Andy Reid breaks silence on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift engagement

One of the stories that has most captivated the NFL and entertainment world in the past week was the announcement from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. With a joint social media post, the couple revealed they are officially engaged. In response, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke publicly for the first time about the news.

The Kansas City Chiefs coach reacted to his tight end’s major life update in an interview with Kansas City’s Sports Radio 810. “Listen, I’m happy for ’em,” Reid, 67, said. “It’s hard to find somebody that you fall in love with. That’s not an easy thing, and it seems like they’re there.”

Reid, who Swift and Kelce have often credited—half-jokingly—for playing a role in their relationship, has supported the couple from the start. On Friday, he expressed his excitement over the engagement. “I think it’s a great deal for both of them,” Reid said. “They like being around each other, and that’s a plus, I think.”

He added, “They’re both busy people in their own right, and both are very famous in their own right, so it’s kinda neat that they come together and handle themselves the way they do.” Reid’s point rings true: Swift is the most-streamed artist in the world, while Kelce is one of the NFL’s biggest stars. Balancing distance, travel, and demanding careers is no small challenge.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

What’s next for Kelce and Taylor?

For now, the couple will be enjoying this milestone together, while fans eagerly await details about the wedding ceremony. The announcement also sparks questions about Kelce’s future in the NFL. With just one year remaining on his current contract with the Chiefs, his 13th season could potentially be the final chapter of his celebrated career.

Kelce already flirted with the idea of retirement during the preseason before ultimately deciding to return and fulfill his contract. Now, with his engagement in place and his 36th birthday approaching in October, speculation about his life after football is only growing. Time will tell, but for the moment, Swift and Kelce have every reason to celebrate — as do their fans.

That uncertainty might bring a hint of concern for the Chiefs, albeit with a touch of humor. The team will want to ensure Kelce stays locked in on the field and maintains his elite level of play. But given the joy surrounding his engagement, there’s every chance Chiefs fans will see an even more motivated version of Kelce. Reid knows he has work to do, but he can count on his star tight end.