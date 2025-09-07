Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift mocked by Chargers player who slapped the TE during Chiefs loss

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are returning from Brazil empty-handed, having lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in their season opener. The tight end can’t seem to catch a break though, with even his fiancée Taylor Swift suffering the mockery from the division rivals.

Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart had a heated exchange with Kelce during the game—but it didn’t stop there. Only a day after the win against Kansas City in Sao Paulo, Tart mocked Kelce and Swift on Instagram.

“I’m too swift with it even in Brazil,” Tart’s caption read in a post where not only did he share photos and highlights from the Chargers‘ win, but also a meme where he referenced his slapping of Kelce.

When did Teair Tart slap Travis Kelce?

The slap in question came during the third quarter of the game. Kelce, blocking for running back Kareem Hunt, shoved Tart after the play was over, but the Chargers player doubled down by hitting Kelce in the front of his helmet.

The situation didn’t go unnoticed by the referees, who punished Tart with a penalty for unnecessary roughness—though they didn’t go as far as ejecting him from the game. The Chiefs scored a touchdown in the following play, but it still wasn’t enough to change their fate.

The Chargers ended up winning the game 27-21, making an early statement in the 2025 NFL season as they look to dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC West. Far from apologizing for his actions, Tart was happy to rub the win (and even the slap) in Kelce and Swift’s face.

When are the Chiefs and Chargers playing again in 2025?

Now, Kelce and company will have to wait some time for their revenge against the Chargers, as the Chiefs won’t host their division rivals until December 14. The veteran tight end had two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on Friday, but it’s safe to say he’ll be looking to put up better numbers next time, hoping to get the last laugh against Tart.