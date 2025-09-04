Travis Kelce made a huge personal announcement this offseason by revealing he and Taylor Swift are getting engaged. But the attention is now switching to his future in the NFL, with the tight end entering the final year of his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it appears that Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes should have reason for optimism.

Speaking to reporters in Brazil on Thursday, the veteran pass catcher was asked whether Year No. 13 would be his final season in the NFL. But far from hinting at a potential last ride, Kelce let everyone know he’s feeling great (via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports): “It’s the last year on the contract, but I’m feeling young and ready to rock.”

In April 2024, Kelce agreed to a two-year, $34.25 million deal with the Chiefs. That deal is expiring this season, but the player already thought about calling it a career even before his contract ran out.

Travis Kelce already flirted with retirement

Kelce contemplated the possibility of hanging up his cleats this offseason, but ultimately decided to play out his deal. The Chiefs’ blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX was a big factor in his decision, since it wasn’t the way he wanted to step away from the game.

Andy Reid and Travis Kelce look on during a game against the Raiders.

Fans, however, have been wondering for how much longer he’ll stay on the gridiron. Not only is Kelce turning 36 in October, but his recent engagement to Swift suggests he might be ready to begin a new chapter in his life.

Football will continue to be part of the picture for at least another year, and based on his recent comments, it may not be far-fetched to imagine Kelce in a Chiefs uniform beyond 2025 as well. Only time will tell us whether he ultimately feels with so much energy next year.

Travis Kelce does rule out one possibility

Kelce may not be sure whether 2025 will be his final NFL season, but there’s one thing he’s certain about: the tight end doesn’t see himself playing flag football in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

While Mahomes once again showed his desire to be “young enough to move around” and represent Team USA, Kelce would only be willing to participate in a different role: “I’ll have to be the water boy. I’ll still get a gold medal, though.”

