Brian Daboll could face consequences for his actions while Jaxson Dart was under concussion protocol during the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Brian Daboll head coach of the New York Giants
Brian Daboll head coach of the New York Giants

The NFL has officially launched an investigation to determine whether head coach Brian Daboll’s actions interfered with the league’s concussion protocol during the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the third quarter, Jaxson Dart was taken to the medical tent for evaluation, and when Daboll saw that Russell Wilson was struggling on offense, he rushed over to pressure the medical staff into giving his rookie the green light to return.

Now, a report from Adam Schefter confirms that the entire sequence is under review and, as a result, fines or disciplinary actions could follow. “NFL said it initiated a review of the application of the concussion protocol involving New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart during last night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. That review will be conducted jointly with the NFLPA under the parties’ collective bargaining agreement.”

Did Jaxson Dart have a concussion?

Jaxson Dart was evaluated during the Giants vs. Eagles game to determine whether he had suffered a concussion. Eventually, after spending a few minutes in the medical tent, he received clearance to return to the game.

However, another report from Jeremy Fowler indicates that, although Brian Daboll was able to get Dart back in the game, his actions could end up costing him dearly. “Both Brian Daboll and the Giants could face discipline, depending what is found, per source.”

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
