Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins headline a long list of names that, according to Adam Schefter, could be traded in the coming weeks. Around the halfway point of the schedule, when teams know whether they have Super Bowl chances or their season is essentially over, several key players could become available.

“The list of trade candidates that executives and coaches believe could be available in the next few weeks features multiple high-profile players, including Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Trey Hendrickson, Mark Andrews, Bradley Chubb, Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Breece Hall, Cameron Jordan and Riq Woolen. These players’ respective teams haven’t necessarily made them available via trade, but sources believe they eventually could be.”

In the case of the quarterbacks mentioned, Wilson signed with the Giants after the Pittsburgh Steelers chose not to offer him a contract extension. The veteran believed it was a chance to revamp his career, but by Week 4, Jaxson Dart had already taken over. Meanwhile, since the end of last season, Cousins has been benched by the Atlanta Falcons following the rise of Michael Penix Jr.

Is Russell Wilson getting traded?

Russell Wilson could be traded in the coming weeks, considering the Giants have found their starter in Jaxson Dart and also have Jameis Winston as their backup quarterback. This scenario makes his departure from New York very likely.

Are Falcons trading Kirk Cousins?

This is possibly the most intriguing question ahead of the trade deadline. Michael Penix Jr. is the future of the Falcons, but Atlanta gave Kirk Cousins a massive four-year, $180 million contract. The issue of the salary and who would absorb it is the major obstacle for any negotiation. Nonetheless, in an emergency, Cousins could be the most sought-after name.

What date is the NFL trade deadline?

The NFL trade deadline for the 2025 season is Tuesday, November 4, at 4 p.m. ET. However, in recent years, the second week of October has become a catalyst for teams to start making moves. Last year, for example, it was Davante Adams going to the Jets.