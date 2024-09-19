Bryce Young was benched after a rough start in the 2024 NFL season, and the Carolina Panthers have now to decide if trading him is the best option for the club.

In a surprising move, the Carolina Panthers decided to bench Bryce Young after just two games into the 2024 NFL season. Now, the team has a tough decision to make: to trade him or continue with the former Alabama player.

Bryce Young’s career has been far from ideal. The Panthers selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, giving up four picks and wide receiver DJ Moore in the process.

Unfortunately, the former Alabama star has struggled during his two seasons in the league. This year, after only two games, the Panthers benched him, raising questions and uncertainty about his future with the team.

Will the Panthers trade Bryce Young this year?

Bryce Young’s first 18 games in the NFL have not lived up to the Panthers’ expectations. The team traded up to draft him last year, but the quarterback has struggled to prove his worth so far.

Earlier this week, the Panthers announced that Bryce Young would not start in Week 3 against the Raiders. This decision sparked rumors about a possible trade, but the team has quickly denied those claims.

On Wednesday, Dave Canales confirmed that the Panthers have no intentions of trading Bryce Young. “That’s not something we’re really considering. We have a great situation with our quarterbacks right now,” he said, via NFL Media.

According to the head coach, the move is intended to help Young develop by learning behind veteran Andy Dalton. The plan is for the young quarterback to gain experience and then take over the offense once he fully adapts to the league.

It is highly unlikely that the Panthers will trade Bryce Young, especially given their asking price. After giving up four draft picks and DJ Moore to acquire him, the team would likely demand at least a first-round pick in return—something other teams may not be willing to agree to.

Will Bryce Young play again this year?

The future of Bryce Young with the Panthers remains uncertain. The team’s front office has failed to provide a secure environment for him, as he has been sacked 68 times in just two years in the league.

As of now, it appears that Bryce Young may not return this season. However, his future could hinge on the team’s performance without him. A strong season with Andy Dalton at the helm could lead to discussions of a potential trade for the second-year quarterback.

