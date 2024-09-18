NFL News: Panthers HC Dave Canales makes something clear on Bryce Young's future

Two straight losses set up a forgettable start for the Carolina Panthers in the 2024 NFL, so head coach Dave Canales decided to take the starting job away from quarterback Bryce Young and put in Andy Dalton, a tactical move that does not involve a team change.

“Switching him to another team is not something we’re really considering,” Canales said of Young at a news conference. The truth is that benching the Panthers quarterback after 19 games as a starter could be taken as the first move to move him from the franchise.

“We have a great situation with our quarterbacks right now, with players that have experience,” Canales went on to state about Young. The quarterback change seems like a no-win decision, but barring offseason requirements, the first overall pick in the 2023 Draft will stay with the Panthers.

Lakers star LeBron James supports Bryce Young amid benching

Through social media, LeBron James shared his opinion on a new sporting event and did not miss the chance to support Bryce Young. The superstar took to his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to send a clear message of support to Young after being benched in Week 3: “Bryce Young, keep your head up, Young! I support you and I know this is not your fault! Keep up the good work and he will prevail!”.

Quarterback Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

How did Bryce Young play in the 2024 NFL?

In the current NFL season Young has completed just 31 of 56 passes for 244 yards with three passes intercepted. He also ran for a touchdown, Carolina’s only one this season.

Taking the analysis a little further, Young’s record since he has been a Panthers player is 2-16, a figure that leaves much to be desired considering the importance that Carolina placed on the quarterback who will now wait his turn from the bench.

Carolina Panthers upcoming games

The difficult start to the season included losses to the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers, generating uncertainty in the first games for the Carolina Panthers, who will face new challenges.

Week 3: Carolina Panthers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 4: Carolina Panthers vs Cincinnati Bengals

Week 5: Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears

Week 6: Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons

