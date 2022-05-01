The draft came to an end and the last pick went to the San Francisco 49ers, they had the honor of selecting the last player in the draft. Check here who is Mr irrelevant.

The 2022 NFL Draft was perfect with a huge number of college stars like never before, but some players ended up on unexpected teams despite multiple mock drafts throughout the year. The teams that benefited the most during the Draft were the ones that kept the best players in round one and round two.

The 1st round pick overall was Travon Walker, he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the 2nd pick overall was Aidan Hutchinson by the Detroit Lions. The two best players finished in two teams with bad records in the last few seasons.

The San Francisco 49ers were the lucky ones to select Mr Irrelevant 2022, but that was not their only pick. Apart from that pick, the 49ers had eight picks during the 2022 NFL Draft, the best pick for the franchise was Drake Jackson, DE from USC.

Who is Mr Irrelevant 2022?

The last pick in the draft was Brock Purdy, he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the 262nd pick in the 7th round. Purdy is a quarterback from Iowa State, his college career was good with a total of 12,170 passing yards in four seasons, 81 touchdowns, 33 interceptions. 49ers gave Purdy $86,417 signing bonus.

He could become a good backup quarterback for the 49ers for the next two seasons. Purdy has a relatively good arm but has yet to test against the other 49ers backups.