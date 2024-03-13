The Las Vegas Raiders have made a tough decision. The AFC West team informed Jimmy Garoppolo that he won’t be part of the roster for the upcoming season, and the quarterback is set to hit the free agency market again.

Recent times have not been kind to the Raiders. Last year, the team decided to part ways with Derek Carr and acquire a new quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo was a free agent and chose to join the AFC West squad for the 2023 season.

Unfortunately, Garoppolo’s tenure with the Raiders lasted only one year. The team has released the quarterback, and it is uncertain if any team will sign the two-time Super Bowl champion this offseason.

Raiders cut Jimmy Garoppolo: Potential landing spots

The Jimmy Garoppolo experiment didn’t work out for the Raiders. Despite hopes that he would be the perfect replacement for Derek Carr, the former 49ers player ultimately failed to meet expectations.

The 2023 NFL season was a disaster for the Raiders. Jimmy G managed to win only three games and lost another three before the team made the decision to bench him due to his struggles and injuries.

Earlier this year, it was rumored that the Raiders were interested in parting ways with Garoppolo. He signed a three-year deal with Las Vegas, but he was only able to complete one season with the team.

After being suspended 2 games for violating the league’s PED policy, the Raiders have decided to cut Jimmy Garoppolo. It is uncertain if he’ll continue playing, but here are some possible landing spots for him if he decides to return.

Denver Broncos

Should the Broncos hire another veteran quarterback after Russell Wilson’s failed experiment? Well, they definitely need a new player for the position, but it is uncertain if they will go for an experienced one to lead the team.

Certainly, the Broncos are not expected to use a veteran quarterback as starter next season. However, Jimmy G could teach whoever they select in the 2024 NFL Draft and guide him to success.

Cleveland Browns

Last year, the Cleveland Browns lost Deshaun Watson due to multiple injuries. For this reason, they signed Joe Flacco to replace him, and the veteran quarterback had a terrific run with them.

However, Flacco won’t return to the Browns this year. In need of a backup, they could sign Jimmy Garoppolo. With uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson’s situation and a potential new punishment from the NFL looming, the Browns need to be prepared for any scenario.

Philadelphia Eagles

It has been reported that the Philadelphia Eagles are pursuing a quarterback to serve as Jalen Hurts’ backup. While Tanner McKee currently occupies that role, the team is looking to bring in a more experienced player this year.

Garoppolo, a two-time Super Bowl champion, could assist the Eagles in that endeavor. While Hurts typically does not miss games, having a reliable backup would be crucial in case the need arises.