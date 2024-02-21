The 32 NFL teams are gearing up for the 2024 season. With the strong possibility of Justin Fields leaving the Chicago Bears, a new suitor has emerged in the AFC, showing huge interest in the quarterback.

Everyone is wondering what will happen with Justin Fields. Three years after being selected with the 11th overall pick, the quarterback has been far from the expectations, which has brought a lot of doubts for the Bears.

Chicago currently holds the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. For many analysts, they should select a quarterback with it, but first they need to solve Justin Fields’ situation.

Report: Justin Fields could land in the AFC West

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, it seems like the Bears have accepted the idea of selecting a new quarterback and part ways with Justin Fields. However, they first need to find a suitable landing spot for the former 11th overall pick.

It is uncertain what will the Bears ask for Fields. As a comparison, last year the San Francisco 49ers traded Trey Lance, a former 3rd overall pick, to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-round selection.

Even though it has not been revealed what will the Bears ask for Fields, they are already receiving offers from several teams. According to reports, they were asked during the Senior Bowl about their quarterback, and it seems like they are interested in moving on from him.

Surprisingly, it looks like numerous teams will have to fight for Fields’ services. NFL Media and CBS reported that the Steelers are interested in trading with the Bears for their player, but it is not the only club in the AFC that wants him.

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Las Vegas Raiders are exploring a trade for Justin Fields. His report says that the AFC West team is genuinly considering to acquire him to lead their offense this year.

The Raiders are currently experiencing a tough situation with the quarterback position. Earlier this week, Jimmy Garoppolo was suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s performance enhancing substance policy, so their interest for Fields makes sense.

What would happen if Justin Fields joins the Raiders?

Justin Fields leaves the Chicago bears and signs with the Las Vegas Raiders, it would create a ripple effect across the league. Not only will the AFC West would have a new quarterback, but his arrival would have an impact on other teams and players.

With Justin Fields’ arrival, the Raiders would probably release Jimmy Garoppolo. As for other teams interested, such as the Steelers, they would have to sign another quarterback, and reports say that they could also be interested in Russell Wilson from the Denver Broncos.