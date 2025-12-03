NFL hits Andy Reid’s Chiefs with multiple fines on Patrick Mahomes teammates for actions vs Colts

Following the Week 12 matchup where the Kansas City Chiefs managed to defeat the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead, not everything went as expected for Andy Reid’s team. In recent hours, financial penalties were announced for two of Patrick Mahomes’ teammates due to controversial plays.

First, Kingsley Suamataia was fined $8,108 for a blind-side hit on Colts CB Charvarius Ward. This controversial play occurred while running back Brashard Smith was rushing the football up the field.

On the other hand, and perhaps a bit more severe, Trent McDuffie was hit with an $11,593 fine for a first-quarter facemask against tight end Tyler Warren. This play was penalized during the game, but the fine was confirmed afterward.

Although both players were fined for these infractions, they did not face any sports suspensions, so they were available the head coach Andy Reid for subsequent games.

Trent McDuffie #22 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

McDuffie and Suamataia’s numbers this season

Both Trent McDuffie and Kingsley Suamataia have posted notable statistics this season, underscoring their impact on the team’s performance. Cornerback Trent McDuffie has demonstrated his playmaking ability across the field, recording 44 solo tackles and contributing in key turnover situations with 1 forced fumble (FF) and 1 interception (INT). Furthermore, his coverage skills are highlighted by his 7 passes defended (PD).

On the offensive line, tackle Kingsley Suamataia has provided solid protection for the quarterback. Through this season, Suamataia has shown impressive reliability and discipline by allowing only one sack and being flagged for just one penalty.

Mahomes’ chances of reaching the Playoffs

Corresponding to Week 14 of the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans at Arrowhead, with the sole objective of securing a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. According to the NFL’s official website, Patrick Mahomes has a 48% chance of making the postseason if they win, but only an 11% chance if they lose.