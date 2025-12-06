Trending topics:
NFL imposes massive fine on Andy Reid’s Chiefs star player

One of the most important players of the Kansas City Chiefs was severely fined by the NFL after the loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL has confirmed that Isiah Pacheco was fined $46,371 for unnecessary roughness during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys played on Thanksgiving in Arlington.

The play occurred with 13:06 remaining in the third quarter. The running back caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes and, as he headed toward the sideline with the ball, led with his helmet, making contact with the head of Cowboys’ star cornerback, DaRon Bland.

The NFL’s fine on Pacheco is by far the highest after the review of the Week 13 games. On social media, a heated debate has started over whether Pacheco initially tried to make contact with his shoulder.

Who was fined by the NFL?

In addition to Isiah Pacheco, Markquese Bell of the Dallas Cowboys was fined $11,593 for a play in that same matchup for unnecessary roughness (facemask). The sequence occurred right at the start of the game.

The interesting thing about Pacheco’s action is that, during the game, the officials did not throw a flag, so at first it was interpreted that the play had been completely legal.

Other notable players who were fined include Gabe Davis of the Bills ($6,500), as well as Cameron Heyward ($11,593/taunting) and DK Metcalf ($14,491/violent gesture) of the Steelers during Pittsburgh vs Buffalo at Acrisure Stadium.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
