Chiefs linked with three familiar QBs for Andy Reid after Gardner Minshew, Patrick Mahomes’ injuries

It’s an absolute travesty for the Kansas City Chiefs. They saw Patrick Mahomes fall down to an ACL tear, just for backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to suffer the same injury a week later. Now, the team may have three familiar options for Andy Reid to join the quarterback room.

According to Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated, the Chiefs have three options and all are familiar faces. The first one is Bailey Zappe, who is currently on the Browns practice squad. The other option is Shane Buechele, who is now on the Bills practice squad. Last but not least, the third option is Ian Book, who is currently a free agent.

All three have had stints with the Chiefs, so Andy Reid is familiar with all of them. While not lengthy stints, at least they all know the ins-and-outs of the franchise and the coach knows what to expect from them.

Zappe is the most intriguing one

Bailey Zappe is the most known name in this list, but he is also the most intriguing option. For instance, he is the one with the most reps in the NFL, and the 26-year-old has been a part of the Chiefs twice. That means he is also the one with the most familiarity to the system.

Bailey Zappe #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Zappe has a 4-5 record in the NFL as a starter, with a 62.1% completion, 2,223 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Of course the numbers are not elite, but within the context of the Chiefs’ QB situation, it’s arguably the best option available.

Chris Oladokun might still have some snaps

Right now, QB Chris Oladokun is the one who substituted Minshew. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards and had an 88.3 rate against the Titans in a hurtful loss.

The Chiefs now need to sign a new quarterback just in case that something happens to Oladokun, or if he is not considered good enough to keep starting for the team. There’s only two games left in the season.