Christian McCaffrey has not been able to play this year due to multiple injuries. Now, the star running back of the San Francisco 49ers has revealed the target date for his return, and it is a surprising one.

At the end of the 2023 NFL season, McCaffrey missed several games due to a calf injury. He carried that issue throughout the summer, which prevented him from participating in the preseason.

It was later revealed that he was not only dealing with a calf injury but also with Achilles tendinitis in both legs. He is determined to return this year, but that will depend on how well his recovery progresses.

Christian McCaffrey sets return date with the 49ers

Christian McCaffrey is one of the most notable absences the NFL has seen this year. The star running back has been sidelined with multiple injuries, with Achilles tendinitis in both legs being the most concerning.

Achilles tendinitis can lead to tendon rupture if not treated properly. With both legs affected, the risk of rupture increases, and recovery from such surgery would be even more challenging.

According to NFL Media, McCaffrey is not rushing his recovery. He is eager to return as soon as possible but understands that coming back too early could jeopardize his long-term health.

For this reason, Ian Rapoport reported that McCaffrey has set a target return date. He hopes to be ready between Week 7 and Week 8, just before the 49ers’ Week 9 bye.

The 49ers face tough matchups in Week 7 and Week 8 against the Chiefs and Cowboys. However, McCaffrey is aiming to be back by then to avoid waiting until the November 10 game against the Buccaneers.

Will Christian McCaffrey need surgery?

Unfortunately for McCaffrey, treating Achilles tendinitis requires something he won’t enjoy: rest. The tendon needs time to heal and must not be overworked to prevent swelling and avoid further damage.

If McCaffrey disregards medical advice, his Achilles could tear, necessitating surgery for recovery. The 49ers are keen to avoid this scenario, which is why they are not rushing his rehabilitation.

