NFL insider details what Titans might look for in new HC

The Tennessee Titans fired Brian Callahan after the team suffered its fifth loss of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season. Callahan only won four games during his tenure with the Titans and the team didn’t show any improvements under his guidance, even with Cam Ward under center.

The search for a new head coach already started, but there’s no clear indication of who could take over from Callahan. Mike Vrabel was the last coach who led Tennessee to the playoffs, including an appearance in the AFC championship game.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared a series of names that could interest the Titans’ front office, including currently employed coordinators.

Ian Rapoport names potential head-coaching candidates for Titans

During a conversation with “The Rich Eisen Show,” the veteran insider explained that the Titans’ job was a good one because it was open and several candidates could join the team. Additionally, he said that there isn’t a strong option for the AFC South franchise.

Cameron Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans

“I would say, if you wanna look at where to go, it doesn’t seem like there’s a Ben Johnson in this mix. It doesn’t seem like there’s a can’t-miss candidate. A couple that have been mentioned to me, I would say Matt Nagy… Another one would be Arthur Smith… Then you have some others, really good coordinators. Like the Joe Brady of the world, Lou Anarumo is another who’s done a really good job in Indy. I would more focus on leading and, you know, who can get the room better as opposed to who is the sort of quarterback guru,” he said.

The Titans will clash against Vrabel’s team, the New England Patriots, in Week 7 of the season. They will try to bounce back again and secure another win against one of the most entertaining teams in the league this campaign.