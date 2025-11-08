NFL insider shares major update on Kyler Murray’s future amid Steelers trade rumors

With the Arizona Cardinals weighing Kyler Murray’s future and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly showing interest, a new report from an NFL insider has revealed key details about the quarterback’s situation.

Ian Rapoport, one of the most reliable NFL insiders, has shared that there’s a growing sense around the league that Kyler Murray may have played his final snap with the Cardinals.

“In a span of 24 hours, the entire landscape of Arizona’s QB situation changed for the foreseeable future,” Rapoport writes. “Sources involved in the situation don’t have a clear conclusion and the full answer will come in stages: first weeks and then months. But either way, there will be many conversations after the 2025 season centered around whether to move on from Murray in the offseason.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire

Throughout the 2025 NFL season, rumors have continued to build regarding Kyler Murray’s potential departure from Arizona. Now, Rapoport’s report has added more fuel to the fire.

When speculation begins to circulate this consistently, it often means something is developing behind the scenes. Murray’s situation with the Cardinals appeared stable last year, but things seem very different now.

Advertisement

According to reports, despite the lucrative contract extension they gave Murray in 2022, the Cardinals are questioning whether trading him might be the best option to accelerate their rebuild.

Advertisement

see also Arizona places Kyler Murray on IR: Cardinals QB depth chart updated

More recently, rumors have surfaced suggesting that the Steelers could be interested in acquiring Murray. However, much will depend on how the 2025 season unfolds — and whether Aaron Rodgers decides to return in 2026.

Advertisement

Steelers: an ideal scenario for Kyler Murray

If Aaron Rodgers retires after the 2025 NFL season, Kyler Murray could be a strong option for the Steelers in 2026. Once again, head coach Mike Tomlin would have a mobile quarterback, similar to when he worked with Russell Wilson in 2024.

Tomlin could be the coach Murray needs to fully showcase his abilities. Additionally, given the Steelers’ offensive line struggles — which have allowed consistent pressure on Rodgers — Murray’s agility could be crucial in extending plays and keeping the offense moving when the pocket collapses.

Advertisement