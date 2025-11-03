Cardinals reportedly set date to decide on Kyler Murray’s future with the team

The Arizona Cardinals face a tough decision: trade Kyler Murray or stick with him. Now, a new report claims that the NFC West club has set a potential date to decide his future.

The tenure of Kyler Murray with the Cardinals has been far from outstanding. Even though the team gave him a lucrative contract extension just a few years ago, his performances have reportedly made the front office reconsider his long-term role in Arizona.

According to reports, the Cardinals plan to evaluate whether Murray is still the quarterback they need and may have already set a timeline to decide if he’ll remain on the roster next season.

Report suggests potential date when Cardinals will decide on Kyler Murray’s trade

In 2022, the Cardinals shocked many by giving Murray a five-year, $230 million extension. He secured that deal without ever surpassing 4,000 passing yards in a season and with a 22-23-1 career record at the time.

His numbers weren’t stellar, but Arizona believed he was the franchise quarterback they’d been searching for. Three years later, it appears the organization might have second thoughts.

Murray hasn’t had a strong 2025 NFL season, one that’s also been disrupted by injuries. For that reason, it seems the Cardinals could be leaning toward trading him — though not immediately.

According to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, the Cardinals won’t consider trading Murray before this year’s deadline. However, the situation could change significantly once the season ends.

The insider suggests that if the Cardinals miss the playoffs for the fourth straight year, they may begin listening to trade offers in the 2026 offseason, rather than before the deadline, to allow any potential new team more time to integrate him into their system.

Which teams could trade for Kyler Murray?

Murray is still regarded as a talented quarterback, and a fresh start elsewhere could benefit his career. However, potential trade partners will depend heavily on how the 2025 NFL season unfolds.

As of now, possible suitors for Murray could include the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints — although all three are also expected to explore quarterback options in the upcoming draft.