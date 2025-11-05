Arizona places Kyler Murray on IR: Cardinals QB depth chart updated

The Arizona Cardinals have decided to place Kyler Murray on injured reserve due to his lingering foot injury. Here’s how the team’s depth chart at quarterback looks after this move.

With Murray still unable to recover, the Cardinals have opened a spot on the 53-man roster by sending him to IR — a move that will sideline him for at least four games.

Jacoby Brissett is now the team’s QB1, while rookie Kedon Slovis moves up as the backup quarterback. The Cardinals are expected to bring in another signal-caller to add depth, but for now, Brissett is the unquestioned starter.

Is Kyler Murray returning this 2025 NFL season?

On Wednesday, head coach Jonathan Gannon announced that Kyler Murray has been placed on injured reserve — a major blow for the Arizona Cardinals, who still have hopes of making the playoffs.

Jacoby Brissett has had a decent run as the starter in Murray’s absence, going 1-2 in his three starts. However, Gannon knows the team is far more dangerous when Murray is leading the offense.

By sending Murray to IR, the Cardinals will be without their former first-round pick from Weeks 10 to 13. During that stretch, Arizona will face the Seahawks, 49ers, Jaguars, and Buccaneers — all key matchups that could define their season.

Murray would be eligible to return in Week 14 against the Rams. However, his comeback may depend on the team’s record and playoff hopes by then, as rushing his recovery could be risky for both the player and the franchise.

Jacoby Brissett has a crucial task

The Cardinals currently sit at 3-5, at the bottom of the NFC West. Still, if Brissett can help the team secure wins in Murray’s absence, Arizona’s postseason dreams could remain alive heading into the final stretch.

Brissett’s two losses as a starter have each come by just one possession. If he can turn that around and produce a winning record over the next four weeks, he’ll set the stage for Murray’s potential return — and a late push for a playoff berth.

