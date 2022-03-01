The NFL announced the teams and countries where the international games will be played for the 2022-2023 season, now there are three countries with and five games, much more than in previous seasons.

The international games for the 2022 NFL season have already been announced and for this year the number of games is bigger compared to previous years. Additionally, three countries on two continents will host the NFL games. The goal of the NFL is to bring the games to the countries with the largest number of football fans.

In the 2021 season only two international games were held in England, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium being the second time since 2013 with only two NFL international games in England as the NFL usually played three or more international games per season in that country.

The NFL international games offer returns for two continents in the same season, something not seen since 2019 when games were played in London and Mexico. The last time an NFL team played in Mexico was on November 18, 2019, the Chiefs beat the Chargers 24-14 at Estadio Azteca in front of 76,252 fans.

How much are the tickets for the 2022 NFL international games?

Ticket prices for the 2022 NFL international games range from $40 (£30) to $234 (£175) and hospitality tickets with access to the restaurant and NFL lounge range from $348 (£260) to $1,071 (£899).

Where can you buy tickets online for the 2022 NFL international games?

The NFL offers hospitality tickets through their website www.nfl.com/uk/ticket-prices, the website details all the benefits obtained by fans who buy hospitality tickets. Other websites like Ticketmaster will offer tickets for the 2022 NFL International Games in London and Germany, and for Mexican fans Ticketsmarter.com is the local option to buy tickets.

Which teams will play in the 2022 NFL international games?

Jacksonsville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers will play in England, in the capital of the country in two well-known stadiums such as Wembley and Tottenham Hotspur stadium. On the other hand, in the same European continent, the Buccaneers will play a regular season game in Germany, while the Cardinals will play in Mexico.

