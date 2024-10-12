Trending topics:
NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin gets key weapon back to help Justin Fields

Head coach Mike Tomlin gets back a key player who will be able to start in relief of quarterback Justin Fields for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin
© Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesPittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin

By Ignacio Cairola

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to get back to winning ways when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in the 2024 NFL season. Head coach Mike Tomlin will have a key weapon back from injury as he looks to snap a two-game losing streak and help starting quarterback Justin Fields.

Getting key players back is always great news, especially in a week that was intense for the Steelers. Russell Wilson’s return to practice sparked controversy over who would be the starting quarterback. Tomlin has always exercised a role of caution, but ultimately chose Fields as the starter, who will play under some pressure and must rely on prescience to empower his teammates. In the process, a key figure returned to contribute to the team’s play,

The key player who will enter Tomlin’s plans for the Raiders game after making a full recovery is running back Jaylen Warren, who went from being listed as questionable to the no-injury list. The 25-year-old had been hampered by a knee injury.

Warren missed the Steelers‘ last two games, which coincidentally were back-to-back losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, both of which spoiled Mike Tomlin’s team’s perfect 3-0 start to the current 2024 NFL season.

Jaylen Warren’s performance in the 2024 NFL

While his two-week absence coincides with the Steelers’ slump in the league opener, Warren’s production is down from last season. The running back has scored no touchdowns and is averaging 3.9 yards per carry in the current campaign, as opposed to the 5.3 he recorded in the 2023 NFL.

What’s next for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL’s Week 6 game next Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium. Then, they will have fundamental challenges to define their expectations for the current season. In addition, the next few games are key to resolving the role dispute between Wilson and Fields. Here are their next five league games.

  • Week 6 – Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders
  • Week 7 – Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets
  • Week 8 – Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants
  • Week 9 – Pittsburgh Steelers vs Washington Commanders
  • Week 10 – Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens.
Ignacio Cairola

