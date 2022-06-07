The Philadelphia Eagles have faith that the 2022 NFL season could represent their return to the big stage with their young quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has coach Nick Sirianni ecstatic with his preseason showing.

The past few NFL seasons have not been satisfactory for the Philadelphia Eagles. And that's because after being crowned Super Bowl champions in 2017, the team hasn't come close to replicating that performance again. However, there is faith in the team that those times will finally end under Jalen Hurts.

Hurts was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the Oklahoma Sooners. Two seasons later, at 23 years old, he has all the makings, at least on paper, to shine brightly, with more experience on the field but also with the grit of his youth.

And the aforementioned is not only a wish shared by Philadelphia fans, it is an opinion supported by the judgment of the person who will lead the team since 2021, that is, head coach Nick Sirianni, who has followed Jalen Hurts closely during the preseason.

Why does Jalen Hurts excite Nick Sirianni and Philadelphia Eagles fans?

With September 8 drawing ever closer, NFL teams should have their weapons ready for the voracious competition that awaits them in the 2022 season. The preseason is the ideal place to find out who has the best chance to shine and for Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts may be the weapon to lead Philadelphia on the road to success once again.

“I’m noticing a big difference. What I see is a crisper ball. The accuracy I’ve been very pleased with. You can just see him taking strides every single day with his accuracy because of the fundamentals he has with his feet and his upper body.” shared Sirianni to Sal Paolantonio, according to NFL.com.

And if there was one area in which Jalen Hurts fell short in his first two seasons as an NFL pro with the Philadelphia Eagles, it was in his throws, where he barely completed 61.3 percent in 2021, nine percent more than in 2020.

If Nick Sirianni's observations are accurate, and Jalen Hurts confirms them during the NFL regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles could start to get their hopes up again after failing to advance past the Divisional Playoffs since their Super Bowl championship.