The Minnesota Vikings are currently navigating a challenging season, with a less-than-ideal 1-4 record. Typically, such a record doesn’t bode well for a team’s playoff hopes, but the Vikings maintain a glimmer of optimism. Despite their recent struggles, they believe they have the potential to secure a wild card spot and turn their season around.

Their recent performance against the Kansas City Chiefs at home, where they narrowly lost a one-possession match against the champions, showcased their ability to compete with some of the league’s top teams. However, the road ahead may get even tougher, with an upcoming matchup against the Chicago Bears.

To make matters worse, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is dealing with a hamstring issue, and his absence could significantly impact the team’s offensive capabilities. Amidst the criticism and scrutiny, Kirk Cousins has been a standout performer. The quarterback currently leads the league in one of the most critical statistical categories: passing touchdowns.

Touchdown Passes Completed by Kirk Cousins

Cousins has thrown an impressive 13 touchdown passes this season, surpassing his closest competitors by a margin of two. While the player has faced challenges in recent postseasons, his individual performance has been remarkable statistically. He has demonstrated consistency this season as he has thrown at least two touchdown passes in each game.

His touchdown journey began with a pair of touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1. Cousins contributed another two against the Carolina Panthers in week 4 and in the defeat to the Chiefs in week 5. In week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, he had another strong showing with three touchdown passes.

Cousins’ most prolific touchdown performance came in week 2 when he threw four touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles on a Thursday Night Football. Despite performing well with his team trailing, he hasn’t avoided turnovers. His number of interceptions after five matchups is four, so he may have to correct this trend immediately.

What is the Most Touchdown Passes Kirk Cousins Has Had in a Single Season?

Cousins threw 35 touchdown passes in the 2020 season.