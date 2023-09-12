Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills lost during Week 1 against the New York Jets by 16-22 on the road in what was the first loss of the season for them.

But aside from being a loss against an underdog, the Buffalo Bills had not lost in Week 1 since 2021 when they lost in the first week against the Pittsburgh Steelers by 16-23.

The Buffalo Bills still have enough time to recover from the loss against the Jets, they return home to play the Las Vegas Raiders who won in Week 1 against the Broncos.

What is Josh Allen’s overtime record?

According to stats, Josh Allen has been playing for the Buffalo Bills since 2018, but his overtime record with the franchise is negative with a record of 0-5 overall after the loss against the New York Jets.

It is early to say that Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ season will be bad, they went far in 2022 and it is likely that in 2023 they will also make the playoffs.

What is Josh Allen’s contract with the Bills?

Josh Allen signed a six-year, $258 million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills in August 2021. The deal includes $150 million in guaranteed money and an average annual salary of $43.005 million. His rookie season started in 2018 with the franchise.

Who is the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills?

Ken Dorsey is the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League. Dorsey played college football at the University of Miami, where he was a national champion and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist