The New England Patriots have struggled to compete since Tom Brady’s departure. With the 2023 NFL season approaching, Robert Kraft, the team’s owner, has made a special request for Bill Belichick and Mac Jones, which could add extra pressure on them.

Tom Brady’s exit really hurt the Patriots. The quarterback won six Super Bowls with the AFC East team, becoming a true legend of the franchise. However, both sides parted ways in 2020, and everything changed for New England.

Since that moment, the Patriots have not been able to find the right path and compete again. Now with Mac Jones as their quarterback, and the team is hopeful that the former Alabama player could lead them to success once again.

Robert Kraft sends strong message to Bill Belichick, Mac Jones

It seems like Mac Jones will have one last chance to prove himself to the Patriots this year. According to rumors, the team was interested in moving on from him this offseason, but they kept their 2021 1st-round pick to be their starter for the upcoming campaign.

New England is the most successful franchise in the 21st century with six Super Bowl rings, and Bill Belichick won all of them alongside Tom Brady. However, now that the quarterback is gone, they have not been able to compete to add another Vince Lombardi trophy to their showcase.

Robert Kraft wants to celebrate another Super Bowl victory. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin asked him what would satisfy him, and the team’s owner had one clear answer: “Number 7.”

Kraft was obviously referring to winning the franchise’s seventh championship. Without Tom Brady, everyone thinks Bill Belichick must prove he is one of the best coaches in NFL history by securing another Vince Lombardi trophy with a different quarterback, such as Mac Jones.