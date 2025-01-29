With Bill Belichick no longer in the NFL, Andy Reid is now the active head coach with most Super Bowl wins. And he’ll be looking to add another ring to his résumé when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9 in New Orleans.

But far from being worried about Reid closing in on his number of championships, Belichick is happy to see the Chiefs coach succeed. In fact, the eight-time Super Bowl winner shared important advice for the 66-year-old.

During a recent episode of the “Let’s Go” podcast with Maxx Crosby, Peter King, and Jim Gray; Belichick suggested Reid to keep on doing what has taken him and the Chiefs to this stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That’s why you’re winning, Andy,” Belichick said, as quoted by Sports Illustrated. “Don’t look back. Don’t look ahead. Just stay in the moment and keep winning. You’re doing a great job, just stay in the moment.”

Bill Belichick and head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs shake hands after the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 27-20.

Advertisement

How many Super Bowl wins does Reid need to tie Belichick?

Belichick has won the Super Bowl more times than any other coach in NFL history, taking home eight rings throughout his coaching career. The first two came as an assistant of Bill Parcells on the New York Giants, followed by six more titles at the helm of a dynasty on the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid warns Chiefs players and fans after win over Bills to set up Super Bowl rematch vs. Eagles

Reid, on the other hand, is four rings shy of Belichick. Before leading the Chiefs to three Super Bowl wins in the last five years, Reid celebrated Super Bowl XXXI as an assistant of Mike Holmgren on the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

When Belichick beat Reid in a Super Bowl

These two coaches even met in the big game, with Belichick gaining the upper hand as his Patriots beat Reid’s Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. That was the first time Reid lost in a Super Bowl, before his Chiefs fell to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

In the event Kansas City loses to Philadelphia in New Orleans, Reid will tie Belichick with three Super Bowl losses. Of course, the Chiefs coach hopes to get closer to Bill’s victories instead. And the current UNC head coach believes Reid just needs to stick to his guns to do so.

Advertisement