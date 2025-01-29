Where is Super Bowl 2025? Location, date and time, halftime show performer

Every February, the world comes to a standstill for a few hours to witness the most anticipated sporting event of the year: the Super Bowl. But the 2025 edition won’t be just any Sunday—it will be a night of redemption, spectacle and pure excitement.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off once again in a clash filled with history, while a rap legend will take the stage during the halftime show, electrifying fans with a set of unforgettable songs.

Could there be a better combination? A titanic showdown on the field, world-class music and millions of NFL viewers waiting to witness the unexpected. Let the countdown begin!

Super Bowl 2025 date and time

Super Bowl LIX is set to take place on Sunday, February 9, 2025. As per tradition, the game will kick off at 6:30 PM ET (3:30 PM PT), giving fans across the country ample time to gather for watch parties, enjoy tailgating traditions and indulge in game-day snacks.

The event will be broadcast live on FOX and for the first time, it will also be available for free streaming on Tubi, making it more accessible than ever to millions of viewers worldwide.

Where is Super Bowl 2025?

This year’s Super Bowl will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This legendary stadium, formerly known as the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, has a storied history of hosting some of the most thrilling Super Bowl matchups.

Snow falls on the Caesar’s Superdome, host of this season’s Super Bowl, on January 21, 2025 in New Orleans. (Source: Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

New Orleans has hosted ten previous Super Bowls, making it one of the most experienced cities in handling the biggest event in American sports. The vibrant culture, world-famous cuisine and Mardi Gras energy make it a perfect destination for fans traveling to experience the game in person.

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2025

The halftime show will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, the rapper known for his thought-provoking lyrics, high-energy performances, and groundbreaking visuals. His special guest will be SZA, with whom he has previously collaborated.

With his ability to blend storytelling, political messages and explosive beats, his performance could become one of the most impactful halftime shows in Super Bowl history, as well as one of the most viewed to date.

Kendrick, who previously performed as part of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in 2022 alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent, will now take center stage as the main act. Fans can expect a mix of his greatest hits, including songs like:

HUMBLE.

DNA.

Alright

Money Trees

King Kunta

All the Stars

Not Like Us

Who is singing the National Anthem?

The person tasked with performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIX will be Jon Batiste, the renowned American musician and composer, who possesses an outstanding ability to blend jazz, soul and classical music.

He has been acclaimed both for his talent and his passion on stage. His performance is expected to be one of the most emotional and energetic the Super Bowl has ever seen, and it will surely become a highlight of the night.

Who is going to the Super Bowl 2025?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, both of which have had outstanding performances throughout the season, are preparing to face off in a final that promises to be epic. Expectations could not be higher!

The Chiefs are one of the most feared teams, thanks to the remarkable performance of their QB, Patrick Mahomes. With him leading the team, they are aiming to achieve a historic feat: winning their third consecutive Super Bowl.

Andy Reid’s team has proven to be a powerhouse on both sides of the ball, with a potent offense and a solid defense, making them serious contenders to claim the title once again.

A view of the Vince Lombardi Trophy and the helmets of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles before a press conference for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in 2023. (Source: Peter Casey/Getty Images)

On the other hand, the Philadelphia Eagles are also in an excellent position to fight for the championship. With Jalen Hurts at the helm, the team has shown an impressive balance between offense and defense.

Hurts demonstrated his potential in the NFC Championship game, where he not only threw for 246 yards and a touchdown but also ran for three touchdowns, despite playing through a knee injury.

The quality of these two teams, especially with the Chiefs seeking to make history and the Eagles showing their consistency, ensures that this Super Bowl will be one of the most anticipated in recent history.

Both teams are fine-tuning their strategies with their eyes set on the big showdown on February 9. Without a doubt, fans of both sides are preparing for a unique experience filled with excitement, talent and plenty of history on the line.

Super Bowl 2025 tickets

With Super Bowl 2025 being one of the most significant sporting events in the world, tickets are highly sought after and difficult to obtain. Prices have increased considerably over the years.

Tickets for Super Bowl LIX start at approximately $5,550, with the average price around $10,474. Tickets for the best locations, such as suites and seats near the field, can go for much higher prices, even surpassing $20,000 or more.

Authentic game tickets are viewed at a news conference on the latest seizure of counterfeit sports-related merchandise leading up to Super Bowl XLVIII on January 30, 2014. (Source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Additionally, there is a limited number of tickets available to the general public, as a significant portion of tickets are assigned to sponsors, celebrities and other VIP guests. This makes obtaining a ticket a real challenge.

According to USA Today, tickets can generally be purchased through official NFL websites and platforms such as Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, Gametime, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter and TickPick, among others.

How long will the Super Bowl last?

The Super Bowl typically lasts about 3.5 to 4 hours, depending on various factors such as commercial breaks and the halftime show. The game broadcast includes several commercial pauses.

While the game itself lasts around 60 minutes (four 15-minute quarters), the Super Bowl is much more than a football game; it’s an all-encompassing entertainment experience.