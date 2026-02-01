Trending topics:
Tom Brady and Raiders have reportedly chosen their next head coach for 2026

Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders have made a key move for the future of the franchise. Their next head coach will be in the Super Bowl and then take over to help Fernando Mendoza.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Tom Brady minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders
Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders have finally found Pete Carroll’s replacement as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. According to a report by Adam Schefter, the chosen one is Klint Kubiak.

“Source: After meeting Saturday with Las Vegas and Arizona, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak intends to try to work out a deal to become the next head coach of the Raiders.”

The move cannot be made official yet, as Kubiak is preparing for the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. However, his strong work as offensive coordinator appears to have earned him the biggest opportunity of his career in 2026.

Raiders new coach for 2026

Klint Kubiak will be the Raiders’ new head coach and will have the task of developing Fernando Mendoza as the franchise quarterback. The Indiana star is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick after winning the national championship in college football, but his transition to the NFL will be challenging.

Tom Brady’s role with Raiders

As a minority owner of the Raiders, Tom Brady was expected to be heavily involved in the selection of the team’s new head coach. Kubiak will be his big bet after the Pete Carroll–Geno Smith partnership failed.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
