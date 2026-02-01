Chiefs longtime coach with Andy Reid could step away from football in 2026

Matt Nagy had a real chance to become the new head coach of the Titans. That is the main reason why Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs decided to move on from the offensive coordinator for 2026 and replace him with Eric Bieniemy.

The connection in Tennessee was inevitable. General manager Mike Borgonzi knew Nagy very well, as they worked together for many years with the Chiefs, and he needed an offensive mind to develop a young talent like Cam Ward.

However, in a surprising decision, Borgonzi chose Robert Saleh as head coach, leaving Matt Nagy in an unexpected limbo. After winning the Super Bowl twice with the Chiefs, 2026 presents a very challenging outlook for the talented assistant.

Matt Nagy would not have a team for 2026 after leaving the Chiefs

After it was confirmed that Matt Nagy would leave the Chiefs, the remaining head coaching vacancies around the NFL are close to being filled. The Browns have hired Todd Monken, the Bills chose Joe Brady, the Pittsburgh Steelers turned to Mike McCarthy, the Ravens named Jesse Minter, the Giants went with John Harbaugh, the Falcons hired Kevin Stefanski, the Dolphins selected Jeff Hafley, and the Titans ultimately chose Robert Saleh.

What NFL teams have head coaching vacancies in 2026?

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL teams with head coaching vacancies heading into the 2026 season. That leaves Matt Nagy with very few options as he looks for that big opportunity in his career.

Klint Kubiak is the clear favorite to land the Raiders job, while due to the uncertainty surrounding the franchise, the Cardinals do not seem to be an attractive option. Additionally, Nagy has not even been considered for interviews as an offensive coordinator. An unexpected ending for the longtime Chiefs coach.