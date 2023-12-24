The sun might be setting on South Beach, but the Miami Dolphins are basking in the warm glow of a red-hot season. Their Week 16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys (22-20) officially punched their ticket to the postseason, marking the culmination of a remarkable turnaround and solidifying their status as legitimate contenders in the AFC.

Before the victory against the Dallas Cowboys, the Miami Dolphins won against the New York Jets in what was a relatively easy game for them by 30-0. With two games remaining in the regular season, the Dolphins sit atop the AFC East, eyeing not just a playoff berth, but a shot at the division crown.

At the helm of this resurgence is Tua Tagovailoa, the once-doubted quarterback who has silenced critics with his poise and precision. Gone are the days of questioning his accuracy and durability; in his place stands a confident leader, orchestrating a dynamic offense that’s become the toast of the league.

Miami Dolphins’ 15 years of bad records

According to NFL stats and Albert Breer, the current Miami Dolphins record (11-4) is the most wins they have had in a season in the last 15 years. They can still break another record since since 1990 they have not won more than 12 games.

This 2023 season could be the start of something special in Miami, and with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm, the future looks brighter than ever. With the sun setting on 2023, the Miami Dolphins are radiating their own brand of sunshine, and the NFL better take notice.

But it’s not just about Tua’s arm. Miami boasts a stingy defense led by the ferocious duo of linebacker Jerome Baker (injured) and safety Jevon Holland. They’ve shut down high-powered offenses with ruthless efficiency, proving that the Dolphins are more than just an offensive juggernaut.

The Miami Dolphins will play the last two games of the season against the Baltimore Ravens on the road and in the last week of the regular season in 2024 against the Buffalo Bills at home.