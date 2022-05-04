Jimmy G was Brady's backup quarterback for multiple seasons, they knew each other well and were NFL champions. From time to time Jimmy played pranks on Brady.

Jimmy Garoppolo is the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers but before playing in San Francisco he played with the New England Patriots where he was NFL champion thanks to his role as Tom Brady's backup quarterback. Garoppolo's history in New England ended in 2017.

NFL Mic'd Up episodes are the best way to get a taste of the fun side of players during the season or in previous years. Jimmy G was a protagonist of one of those moments where his voice was recorded during 2017 with the 49ers.

Tom Brady and other quarterbacks have also appeared in the NFL Mic'd Up series, this type of video is a perfect opportunity to get to know the players on the playing field and how they communicate with each other.

Jimmy G impersonating Tom Brady in 2017

The video is available on YouTube on the NFL Films channel, but the video isn't about Jimmy G joking about Tom Brady or him mimicking Brady's voice, it's just Jimmy playing as 'Brady' with the 49ers. It is notable that Tom Brady was a huge inspiration to him during his time with the Patriots.

To watch the video please go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0AMgTP8bpY

Jimmy Garoppolo suffered with the 49ers an injury that took him away from his better form for a while, so far there are still doubts if he will continue with the 49ers another season. Jimmy G's future in the NFL is unknown for the 2022 season.

