With their sights set on returning to the Playoffs in the 2022 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints have made one more move to bolster their roster with the addition of yet another homegrown player, former LSU player Jarvis Landry who joins Tyrann Mathieu as post-Draft arrivals.

The Saints have been very active in adding players after the draft. Most recently, they announced the addition of former Louisiana State University player Tyrann Mathieu. The 30-year-old safety returns home after playing for Arizona, Houston, and Kansas City.

The New Orleans Saints offense has been bolstered by the return of Michael Thomas and the addition of Chris Olave to first return to the Playoffs after the team missed out in 2021, and then aim to advance past the division championships for the first time since 2009, the year they won their only Super Bowl to date.

Under what contractual conditions does Jarvis Landry arrive in New Orleans?

According to Tom Pelissero and NFL.com, the wide receiver lands in New Orleans on a one-year, $6 million deal. The Saints will be Landry's third NFL team after playing for the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.

With the encouragement and motivation of playing in front of his Louisiana fans, Jarvis Landry intends to seek revenge after having a season to forget with Cleveland, with only 52 receptions for 570 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

It should be remembered that Landry, 29, is a five-time Pro Bowl (2015-2019) and led the entire NFL in receptions during the 2017 season. If he can recover that level, he could be an explosive option for the New Orleans Saints' offensive in addition to what Jameis Winston, who is recovered from the knee injury that afflicted him and with every intention of taking the place left vacant by Drew Brees, can contribute.