NFL News: Brock Purdy could be ready to play for 49ers against the Steelers

The San Francisco 49ers will be favorites to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs during the 2023 season. Though their championship hopes were derailed by injuries against the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, this team have key pieces such as Nick Bosa or Christian McCaffrey to make another run.

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy emerged as an incredible player. When Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo got injured, Purdy became a sensation leading the 49ers all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

The problem for Brock Purdy was that, just one step away from the Super Bowl, a right elbow injury left him with no chance to compete at the highest level facing the Eagles. Now, in major news for the San Francisco 49ers, the young star could be ready for an unexpected comeback.

Brock Purdy could be ready to start the season with the 49ers

Brock Purdy had major progress at training camp looking to become the 49ers starter for Week 1 of the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

For the first time since his right elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Purdy has been cleared to participate in three consecutive practices without a day off.

“In terms of my arm and everything, yeah, my arm feels great. I’m just still building back-to-back days and trying to gain all the strength that I can back from the rehab process of things. I feel really confident.”

When will Brock Purdy return with the 49ers?

Right now, the consecutive practices are a major sign of recovery and that opens the door for Brock Purdy to participate in one of the last two games of the preseason (Broncos or Chargers).

If this trend continues, though Trey Lance was the front-runner, Purdy could claim the job back to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. It would be a massive challenge on the road with a top defense led by T.J. Watt.