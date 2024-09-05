Brock Purdy has emerged as a standout quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but now the team has made a risky decision regarding their starter ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

The San Francisco 49ers found a hidden gem in Brock Purdy. The quarterback is enjoying a great run with the NFC West team, but the coaching staff has made a controversial decision regarding him that could potentially put their success at risk.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Purdy with the last pick. He entered the team with low expectations and minimal chances of seeing playing time, but he definitely shocked everyone with his talent.

However, with injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers turned to Purdy as their starter. He exceeded all expectations, performing so well that he won the starting job over both Lance and Garoppolo, becoming the team’s permanent starter.

49ers surprise Brock Purdy with a controversial roster move

There’s no recent success story quite like Brock Purdy’s. The former Iowa State quarterback was selected last in the 2022 NFL Draft, earning the nickname “Mr. Irrelevant” for being the final pick.

However, there is nothing irrelevant about Purdy. The 24-year-old stepped up as the 49ers’ starting quarterback during his rookie season after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, performing so well that the team decided to move on from both to fully commit to him.

With Purdy as the starter, the 49ers needed a reliable backup. Last season, Sam Darnold filled that role, but after his departure in the offseason, San Francisco signed Josh Dobbs in free agency, expecting him to be the backup this year.

In a surprising move, the 49ers made a risky decision regarding their quarterback room. Dobbs has been named QB3, while veteran Brandon Allen will serve as Purdy’s backup.

Josh Dobbs, former quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings, during the 2023 NFL season

Allen, 32, last played for the Bengals in 2022, while Dobbs had a solid 2023 season with the Cardinals and Vikings, making many believe he would take the QB2 role in San Francisco.

What is Brock Purdy’s contract with the 49ers?

Brock Purdy signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. As the final pick of the NFL Draft, his deal includes a modest signing bonus of $77,000 and an average annual salary of around $934,000.

According to reports, the 49ers are interested in extending Brock Purdy’s contract, though he isn’t eligible for an extension until the end of the 2024 season. Given his current rookie deal, Purdy remains a cost-effective option for the team while also proving to be a highly reliable quarterback.

