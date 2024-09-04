After signing a new contract, Brandon Aiyuk leaked unexpected information about his talks with the San Francisco 49ers.

Brandon Aiyuk is a key factor to explain why the San Francisco 49ers are favorites to win the Super Bowl alongside Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers want that rematch with an impressive roster featuring Aiyuk and other names like Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, Deebo Sameul and George Kittle.

Now, one of of the biggest stories in the NFL is finally over. Brandon Aiyuk got a four-year, $120 million contract, but, in the process, the wide receiver made a surprising admission.

Will Brandon Aiyuk become a free agent?

No. Brandon Aiyuk will stay with the San Francisco 49ers thanks to that huge offer of $30 million per year. Furthermore, in the same week, general manager John Lynch also convinced Trent Williams to stay.

Aiyuk’s situation was very complicated as he requested for a trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, in a shocking statement, the wide receiver admitted that he went a bit too far.

“I’m not going to lie. I made it a little bit more difficult than it needed to at the end. I mean, it was like that for me, I’m not going to say the whole entire time, but for about the past month, I think we were pretty good. A squeaky wheel has to be silent sometime and know when to squeak. I was just finding that whole balance.”

Will Brandon Aiyuk get a contract extension from the 49ers?

After that four-year, $120 million contract extension with the 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk also spoke about the possibility of a trade. The Steelers were really interested.

“I think I just had a feel for what I wanted. Not just in terms of money. Ultimately, I wanted to be here. I ended up being here. So, I’m happy. I’m good. I’m ready to go. But that’s the reason why I’m going to get paid in a such manner. Because that’s the type of player I believe I am, and that’s the player I want to continue to be and that’s the player that I strive to be. I think it’s more so putting that pressure on myself.”