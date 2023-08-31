Nick Bosa is undoubtedly one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL nowadays. During this offseason, he has had a lot of problems regarding his contract with the San Francisco 49ers, but they may come to an end soon.

In 2019, the 49ers made a very good decision by drafting Nick Bosa with the 2nd overall pick. They were a little bit lucky, as the defensive end could have been selected a spot earlier, but the Arizona Cardinals preferred Kyler Murray over him.

Four years later, it seems like the big winners of the draft were the 49ers. Nick Bosa is definitely one of the best defensive players in the entire league, and Kyler Murray is really struggling to prove he was worthy of that 1st overall pick.

Nick Bosa receives great news regarding his contract situation with the 49ers

Nick Bosa decided to holdout and not attend the team’s training camps this year due to his contract problems. His rookie deal ended last season, but the 49ers exercised the fifth-year option to keep him for at least one more campaign.

However, Bosa wants a contract extension to return, and he might get it soon. According to Jason Dumas of Bally Sports, the 49ers will get a deal done before the start of the season, so the defensive end could be back with the team for the Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Are Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa brothers?

Nick Bosa, 24, is the younger brother of Joey, the 28-year-old player of the Los Angeles Chargers. Both play on defense, with Nick being a defensive end, and Joey a linebacker.