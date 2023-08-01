Nick Bosa’s contract situation has forced the San Francisco 49ers to make serious decisions. Amid the defensive end’s holdout, the NFC West team has now signed a former first-round pick to replace him.

The 49ers are seen as one of the top contenders to win Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco boasts a very talented roster, and Nick Bosa is undoubtedly the star player of its highly dominant defense.

However, the defensive end is not very happy with his team nowadays. The 49ers have not yet offered him a contract extension, and the former 2nd overall pick is not willing to attend the team’s training camp until he receives one.

Nick Bosa’s holdout: 49ers sign former first-round pick to cover his absence

Nick Bosa’s contract problems are giving the 49ers a really hard time. The team is working on an extension for the current Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year, but there is no offer on the table yet.

The 49ers recently activated the fifth-year option available in Bosa’s rookie contract, which is set to pay him $17.85 million this year. However, the defensive end wants a contract extension, and he’s not attending the team’s training camp until he gets one.

Amid Bosa’s holdout, the 49ers want to protect themselves with a new player to cover his absence. That’s why San Francisco has signed a former first-round pick to bolster its defense while Nick reports with the team.

The NFC West team has announced the arrival of Taco Charlton. The defensive end was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 29th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Charlton has been unable to find his place in the NFL. Since leaving the Cowboys in 2019, the 28-year-old has been part of the Dolphins, Chiefs, Steelers, Bears, Saints, and Jaguars (the last two only as a practice squad member).

While Charlton is not expected to be a starter, his arrival definitely puts pressure on Bosa. The 49ers are continuing to prepare for their 2023 NFL season without him, signing other players to assess how much they really need him.