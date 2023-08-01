The San Francisco 49ers are still waiting to see Nick Bosa training with them. The player wants a contract extension, and he has decided not to attend to the team’s camp until he gets one. Now, GM John Lynch has sent him a strong message about this matter.

In 2019, the San Francisco 49ers had an excellent position in the NFL Draft to choose one of the best defensive players available. They selected Nick Bosa with the 2nd overall pick, and it was definitely not a mistake.

Bosa has been one of the best defensive players in the entire league since then. He’s entering the last year of his rookie deal, and the former Ohio State player wants to feel valued by the team with a contract extension.

John Lynch addresses Nick Bosa’s contract situation

Nick Bosa was named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year thanks to his amazing performances throughout the 2022 NFL season. However, he has not received a contract extension from the 49ers.

Surprisingly, San Francisco recently exercised the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which is set to pay him $17.85 million for the 2023 campaign. Bosa is not comfortable with it and has decided not to attend the team’s training camp as proof of his disgust.

This decision has now been addressed by the club’s general manager. John Lynch talked about Bosa’s holdout, sending him a strong message for not participating in this year’s camp.

“I don’t like not having one of our best players here,” Lynch said, via the Associated Press. “We’ve got a really good track record that I’m proud of as a group of having our players in. But I also understand it and understand that we’re going to have to exhibit some patience and understand that ultimately this thing will work out. I’m very confident in that and we’re just going to have to have that right mix of urgency and patience.”

Lynch’s words seem to indicate that they will pay Bosa, but it is uncertain when. August has arrived, and the 49ers need to have their best defensive player on the roster to start the preseason with him.