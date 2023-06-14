The San Francisco 49ers will continue to be one of the driving forces in the NFC — and the NFL as a whole — next season. And a lot of that won’t have to do with Brock Purdy or the offense, but with their defense.

Kyle Shanahan’s team has put together an elite defensive unit. And, even though losing DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans’ HC job will be a big blow, they should still do just fine.

With that in mind, Nick Bosa’s impending contract extension has become a talking point around the league. However, his confidence in getting a deal done sooner than later is reportedly ‘pretty high.’

Nick Bosa, Kyle Shanahan Aren’t Worried About A New Contract

“Yeah, I think I’m pretty confident about that,” the star pass rusher said when asked about an extension. “I think I’ll get what I deserve.”

“Nick’s not a guy I really ever worry about, whether it’s a contract year or not. And I know Nick’s doing his work. I know Nick is obsessive with his job and obsessive with being the best he can be, so it’s usually pretty easy with that stuff. We don’t even need to mention the contract,“ his coach said.

Bosa is expected to ‘reset’ the market for pass rushers whenever he gets his new deal. And if that doesn’t happen soon, that’ll just be some more motivation to prove his worth again this season.