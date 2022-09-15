The 49ers quarterback situation is once again a big talking point in the NFL. Following San Francisco's loss to Chicago in Week 1 with Trey Lance under center, many claim Jimmy Garoppolo should take over.

The 49ers have made up their mind many months ago. Trey Lance will be their starter for the 2022 NFL season. However, after a disappointing defeat to the Bears in Week 1, many are already claiming a change of plans.

Jimmy Garoppolo knew for a long time that the team would promote the second-year quarterback, but he ended up staying in San Francisco anyway. With not many openings available, he agreed on a restructured, one-year deal with the Niners.

The 49ers made sure of letting everyone know they were still entering the season with Lance behind center, but it took only one game for people to start rooting for Garoppolo as QB1. Team legends Joe Montana and Steve Young addressed this situation recently.

Joe Montana, Steve Young speak on Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo QB situation at 49ers

“I think it’s good that they brought him back,” Montana told Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle about the 49ers keeping Garoppolo. “Yeah, they moved on, but they also know that they can win with Jimmy, at least to a point. It gives them an option if Trey isn’t getting it done.”

Meanwhile, Young doesn't believe it's a matter of starting Garoppolo over Lance. For him, the 49ers quarterback job is extremely challening for anyone, even for Jimmy G under these circumstances.

“Jimmy being there does not change the job,” Young said. “Jimmy’s been fired (with a 31-14 record as the Niners’ starter). Kyle could not speak more forcefully that he does not want Jimmy to be his starter. If Jimmy is hanging around and your psyche is such that it causes you grief, you’re not gonna make it anyway.

“I’ve got to be honest with you: This job has always been a Super Bowl-or-bust job,” Young added. “Let’s admit it -- it’s a high-wire act for anybody. Trey’s goal right now is not to hold the team back. Let’s not dance around the truth -- Trey’s got a nearly impossible job."

This is the risk the 49ers took by keeping Garoppolo. It was predictable that whenever Lance struggled, there would be voices claiming for Jimmy G. It doesn't mean that it was a bad decision, but it does threaten their intention of establishing Lance as starter.