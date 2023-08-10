The San Francisco 49ers are favorites to reach the Super Bowl in the 2023 season. Last year, injuries were crucial to lose in the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The big question for head coach Kyle Shanahan is on offense. Brock Purdy was sensational in his rookie year as quarterback, but he’s still recovering from and elbow injury. Jimmy Garoppolo went to the Raiders and, as a consequence, Trey Lance gets the call.

Now the San Francisco 49ers are ready for another run with stellar names like like Nick Bosa or Christian McCaffrey. However, they just suffered another hit at the wide receiver position.

San Francisco 49ers lose wide receiver because of injury

Kyle Shanahan confirmed Ray-Ray McCloud will be out for at least eight weeks with the San Francisco 49ers. The wide receiver suffered a broken wrist at training camp and surgery will be needed to repair the damage.

Though McCloud’s role on offense cannot be compared at all with stars like Deebo Samuel or George Kittle, Ray-Ray is a crucial member for special teams as the main kick and punt returner of the team.

Since his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the wide receiver was explosive on those functions. Last season, Ray-Ray McCloud almost reached a 1000 yards combined in punt and kick return yards.