Trey Lance has been unable to stay healthy since his arrival to the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. Now, the quarterback is recovering from a tough ankle injury, and he has shared an update on the matter that could be a strong message to Brock Purdy in their fight for the starting role.

Last season, Trey Lance was selected as the starting quarterback for the 49ers. There were huge expectations on him, but an ankle injury quickly ended with his season and he only played two games with San Francisco.

With Jimmy Garoppolo and Lance injured, the 49ers used Brock Purdy for the rest of the season. He had an amazing year, leading his team to the NFC championship. Now, Kyle Shanahan must choose the best quarterback to give him the offense in the upcoming campaign.

Trey Lance’s injury update sends strong message to Brock Purdy

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Trey Lance, including a possible trade. The quarterback has been unable to stay healthy, and the 49ers have not seen if he’s really the franchise quarterback they have been looking for.

Brock Purdy had an incredible year after replacing Lance and Garoppolo. No one trusted the 2022 Mr. Irrelevant, but he proved everyone wrong and took the 49ers to the NFC title game.

For this reason, Kyle Shanahan has a tough decision to make. The head coach is set to choose between Lance and Purdy for the starting quarterback role, but Trey has now shared an update on his ankle injury that might make things easier for him.

“Probably towards the end of March, I would say is when I was 100 percent,” Lance said via the team’s website. “The finger was probably a past thing throughout this whole rehab process. I felt like it got to that point, pretty close to that point, after my rookie year, after that offseason.

Lance spent some time this offseason working out with Patrick Mahomes. The 49ers player said that he learned a lot from the Chiefs quarterback, and that he is ready to show it on the field this season.