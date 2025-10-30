The Pittsburgh Steelers are in search of a wide receiver before the NFL trade deadline, and one name that has gained traction in recent days is Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Because of that, with a possible reunion with his former teammate on the horizon, Aaron Rodgers spoke about the situation and revealed if he’ll do some recruiting work with general manager Omar Khan.

“I love MVS. I’ve always enjoyed playing with him. He’s one of my favorite teammates of all time. He is a really special guy. I think MVS can still really play. You saw last year when he was in New Orleans, he had opportunities. He had a lot of big touchdowns. He can still run. I think MVS wants to be on an active roster. So, if there was an opportunity here for that, then, I guess he’s waiting for something else. But, I don’t fault him. I love MVS and whether he’s here or somewhere else, I’m always pulling for him.”

The Steelers have suffered two consecutive losses, but since the start of the season, Khan has made it clear that they are in win-now mode with the Super Bowl in mind. To achieve that goal, it seems inevitable that they will look for a wide receiver, as Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson have not made the expected leap in performance.

Will Steelers sign a wide receiver soon?

The Steelers appear to be close to signing a wide receiver soon. Among the available free agents, Marquez Valdes-Scantling seems to be the favorite, considering his past as a teammate of Aaron Rodgers.

Obviously, the other option is through a trade, where the player with the best chance to land in Pittsburgh is Jakobi Meyers. However, everything will depend on how high a compensation the Las Vegas Raiders ask for before the November 4 deadline.

