Mike Tomlin warned that, although the Steelers’ defense has been torched in recent weeks by the Cincinnati Bengals and the Green Bay Packers, there will be no major scheme changes.

He won’t look to take over sole play-calling duties for the defense or make adjustments. “No. That’s not on the table as we sit here today. We just got to keep doing what we’re doing and do it better. It doesn’t necessarily mean dramatic changes in terms of schematics and things of that nature.”

For Tomlin, one of the key factors behind consecutive losses for the Pittsburgh Steelers is failing to win the turnover battle. His defense used to specialize in forcing those takeaways. “We didn’t get any turnovers. That’s the second game in a row that we didn’t get any turnovers and that hadn’t been us. We certainly need to get back to that component of our winning formula.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s happening to the Steelers’ defense?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has been dominated by quarterbacks like Joe Flacco and Jordan Love, and they’ve also been inefficient at stopping the run. To make matters worse, in both games a single player (Ja’Marr Chase and Tucker Kraft) completely destroyed the game plan, and there was never an answer to counter them, even though it was clear that everything revolved around them.

Mike Tomlin doesn’t want to hit the panic button. The head coach insists they’ll keep working and won’t make excuses heading into the game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger takes a shot at Mike Tomlin after Steelers loss against Packers

“We make no excuses about how or why we fall short. Our job is to perform and perform at a high level. We haven’t done that. So, I’m excited about getting back to it. Seven games doesn’t make a season. I don’t necessarily see a lack of fight in terms of effort. I’m talking about fight in terms of playmaking. You don’t get credit for trying hard.”