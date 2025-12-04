Trending topics:
NFL News: Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate is reportedly contemplating retirement after stint with Steelers

A player who just left Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers might be considering retirement. A completely unexpected decision.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Darius Slay, along with Aaron Rodgers and Jalen Ramsey, was one of the big signings made by the Pittsburgh Steelers as they tried to become Super Bowl contenders. So far, those moves haven’t paid off.

Slay was one of the biggest disappointments this season after arriving as a major addition from the Philadelphia Eagles. That’s why, just a few days ago, the cornerback mutually agreed to part ways with the Steelers.

From that moment on, the big question was which team would be next for him, considering he could be a key asset for any team fighting for the playoffs. Because of that, the Buffalo Bills claimed him from waivers, but in a shocking turn of events, the veteran might make a key decision about his career.

What team did Darius Slay go to?

Darius Slay should have gone to the Buffalo Bills, but according to a report from Adam Schefter, the cornerback might be seriously considering retirement from football.

“Breaking: Veteran CB Darius Slay, whom the Buffalo Bills claimed on waivers Thursday, is unsure if he wants to continue playing and will not be reporting to Buffalo. ‘Slay is honored that a first-class organization like the Bills claimed him, but he is going to take some time away from football right now and decide in the next few days if he wants to keep playing,’ Slay’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN.”

The situation is very intriguing because Ian Rapoport confirmed that the Eagles were interested in bringing him back, but the Bills had priority. That might be causing Slay to be unhappy about going to Buffalo, since his goal was Philadelphia. “The Eagles put in a claim. Have to wonder if this was the plan.”

NFL News: Steelers might consider firing Mike Tomlin if key situation happens in Pittsburgh

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
