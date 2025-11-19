Aaron Rodgers spoke for the first time after it was confirmed that he suffered a fracture in his left wrist. The quarterback explained what steps he needs to take in order to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Chicago Bears in Week 12. The issue does not seem to be about pain tolerance, but about safety.

“No (pain tolerance thing). It’d be a safety thing. I got to get the okay and got to feel like I can protect myself. I would say it’d be more difficult to take a snap under center than to catch one in shotgun. There’s been times in my career where we have adjusted and gone to some pistol sets if we need to, just to still keep the kind of spacing on the run distribution between the halfback and the quarterback. But, the goal will be to take snaps from under center.”

The former Super Bowl champion was unable to return for the second half of the game against the Bengals, and due to the intense rivalry he had with the Bears when he was the Packers’ quarterback, he will do everything possible to play in Chicago.

Is Aaron Rodgers playing for Steelers vs Bears?

Aaron Rodgers said that the final decision on whether he will play against the Bears depends entirely on Mike Tomlin. This was the quarterback’s response when asked if his status would be a game-time decision or could be known as early as Friday. “I’m going to leave that up to Mr. Coach Tomlin.”

Rodgers admitted that he has been working hard on his rehabilitation over the past three days and that the first good sign is that the pain has decreased significantly compared to what he felt in the second quarter of the matchup with the Bengals.

Although he did not practice this Wednesday as a precaution, the veteran declared himself ready to return to training. “It feels better than it did Sunday. That’s for sure. I was in a lot of pain. I had a lot of rehab. I’ll try to get back on the field tomorrow and see what I can do.”

