NFL News: Aaron Rodgers hints that he could be with the Jets for more than one season

Aaron Rodgers is loving everything about his new team. After being traded to the New York Jets, everyone wondered if he would only play this year, but now the quarterback has hinted at the possibility of staying with the AFC East team for more than one season.

A new quarterback has arrived to the AFC East. The Green Bay Packers agreed terms with the Jets to trade Aaron Rodgers to New York, a team that was looking for a veteran player to lead their offense.

Rodgers has only been in the Big Apple for a couple of months, and he’s already in love with the team. Amid the rumors of his possible retirement, the Super Bowl XLV champion has now given more information about his future with the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers hints that he’s going to play more than one season with the Jets

Jets fans are really excited to have Rodgers as quarterback. The former Packers player will replace Zach Wilson as the team’s starter, looking forward to succeeding in his first campaign with his new team.

Once Rodgers was traded, everyone started wondering if he would only play this year and then retire. However, he seems to be loving everything about his new club, including the plan they have for the future.

“When you have so many great players on rookie deals, it’s pretty exciting, knowing you can do something,” Rodgers told the media. “You got a good window, it’s not just a one-year thing where you can be competitive, which is fun.”

These words have been very well received by Jets fans. Some of them think that the treatment Rodgers has received has made him change his mind about retirement, and he’s now looking forward to playing more years with this talented roster.