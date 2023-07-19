The New York Jets are trying to give Aaron Rodgers the best roster to face the 2023 NFL season. Unfortunately, the quarterback has just lost three key teammates of his highly talented offense.

Prior the 2023 NFL Draft, the Jets agreed terms with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers. The veteran quarterback was traded to New York in a blockbuster move to bring him to the AFC East.

Since then, New York has added numerous players to have a competitive roster. However, now the quarterback has lost three key teammates that could weaken his offense a lot.

Jets place three offensive players placed on PUP list

Aaron Rodgers’ arrival in New York brought a lot of changes to the team. The club’s front office decided to sign several players to improve the roster, seeking success in the quarterback’s first season in the Big Apple.

Ahead of their training camp, Rodgers has received some really bad news. The New York Jets placed running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Randall Cobb, and tight end C.J. Uzomah on the PUP list on Wednesday, per NFL Media.

This list includes all players who are physically unable to perform due to football-related injuries. They can participate in team activities, but they are not allowed to practice until they are activated, which can happen at anytime.

Hall’s situation could have a ripple effect on the entire league. The Jets have been linked to Dalvin Cook recently, and in need of a running back, they could pursue the free agent to protect themselves.